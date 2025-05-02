FSB thwarts terrorist plot targeting law enforcement in Russia’s Dagestan

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Security agencies have prevented a terrorist attack against law enforcement officers in Dagestan, detaining a woman who was preparing it, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service jointly with the Interior Ministry has prevented a terrorist attack on law enforcement officers in Dagestan. The measures carried out in the Khasavyurtovsky district resulted in the detention of a supporter of an international terrorist organization banned in the country, a Russian citizen born in 1996, who was planning to detonate an improvised explosive device near the administrative building of law enforcement agencies in Khasavyurt," the FSB reported.

Components for assembling an improvised explosive device were confiscated from the woman. Officers also discovered that she had been in contact with a terrorist militant via Telegram. According to the FSB, their exchange included discussion of the planned bombing and an oath of allegiance to the terrorist group.

The FSB released a video showing the woman confessing. According to her, the attack had been scheduled for May 9.