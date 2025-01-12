One civilian killed in DPR after Ukrainian drone attack — authorities

DONETSK, January 12. /TASS/. One civilian was killed in the settlement of Stalsbyt near Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic after a Ukrainian drone attack, Gorlovka’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"As a result of a drone attack staged by Ukrainian terrorists, a civilian was killed in the settlement of Stalsbyt. My sincere condolences to his family," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Prikhodko, three villages were cut off power supplies after shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops.