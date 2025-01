DONETSK, January 12. /TASS/. A woman was wounded in a Gorlovka neighborhood in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after a Ukrainian drone attack, Gorlovka’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"A woman was wounded in Gorlovka’s Ozeryanovka as a result of a drone attack staged by Ukrainian terrorists," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, another drone hit and destroyed a passenger car.