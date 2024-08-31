Several Ukrainian drones neutralized over Russia’s Voronezh Region

VORONEZH, September 1. /TASS/. Air defense systems on duty and means of radio-electronic warfare have neutralized several Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russia’s borderline Voronezh Region, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"In the Voronezh Region, air defense systems on duty and means of radio-electronic warfare have eliminated and suppressed several UAVs. According to preliminary information, there have been no injuries or damage," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor reiterated that a drone alert in the region remains in effect.