Ferry in Russian port of Kavkaz sinks after Ukrainian attack — officials

KRASNODAR, August 22. /TASS/. A Russian railroad ferry carrying tank-cars with fuel sank in the port of Kavkaz after a Ukrainian attack, the Krasnodar Region Task Force said.

"The sustained damage caused the ferry in the port of Kavkas to sink," officials said on Telegram.

Following the incident, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, denied "the enemy’s widespread falsities" about fuel supply in the peninsula. He said on Telegram that Crimea has sufficient fuel supply as there are alternate routes for deliveries.

At 4:30 p.m., Ukraine attacked a railroad ferry that had 30 tank-cars with fuel onboard and was moored in the port of Kavkaz, according to the head of the Temryuksky District, Fyodor Babenkov. The Krasnodar Region Task Force said the attack caused a fire, and efforts to put it out involved a firefighting train, other equipment and 101 people. Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said 17 members of the ferry’s crew were rescued, and a search for two more crewmembers was ongoing.