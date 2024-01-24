Kiev troops shell DPR territory 25 times in past day

DONETSK, January 25. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out 25 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Thursday.

"The DPR mission to the JSCC has registered 25 attacks carried out by Ukrainian armed groups. One civilian was reported to have been injured," the mission said in a statement.

A total of 87 munitions of various types have been fired towards populated areas in the DPR. One residential building was damaged.