Six more Ukrainian UAVs downed over Crimea — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attempted late on Friday to attack various facilities on the territory of Crimea with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and the Russian Air Defense Forces destroyed six of them, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of UAVs on December 15 between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time [8:00 p.m. GMT] and 11:50 Moscow time [8:50 GMT] against facilities in Crimea had been thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.

"Air defense units on duty destroyed six Ukrainian UAVs," according to the ministry, which reported earlier on Friday that 26 more Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed in the airspace over Crimea.