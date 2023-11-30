Fifteen shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, November 30. /TASS/. Fifteen shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

"During the day, the mission reported 15 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops. No casualties were reported. Four residential houses in Donetsk and Gorlovka, and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged, it said, adding that Ukrainian troops fired 49 artillery rounds.