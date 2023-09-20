Mayor of Karabakh city of Martuni killed in clash with Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, September 20. /TASS/. The mayor of the city of Martuni was killed during a battle with Azerbaijani forces, Armenia’s 24News.am portal reported.

"Martuni City Mayor Aznavur Saryan was killed during a battle with Azerbaijani units," the statement says.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.