Russian airliner makes emergency landing in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Azur Air flight headed from the Thai island of Phuket to Moscow made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan at the Islam Karimov International Airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Airports said in a statement.

"Russian Azur Air flight ZF4002 from Phuket to Moscow made an emergency landing in Tashkent. The aircraft landed at Tashkent airport at 6:50 p.m. local time. The crew decided to go to an alternate airport due to deteriorating health of one of the passengers," the statement said.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, upon the landing of the aircraft the ailing passenger was hospitalized and provided with professional medical care.