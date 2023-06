MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. A firefighter and a teenager died in a fire in the city of Korolyov near Moscow, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, two people - a teenager and a firefighter - died as a result of the fire," he said, adding that both fell down from a high altitude.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the 14th floor of a 25-storey house on Sunday evening. Ten people were evacuated.