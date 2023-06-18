GENICHESK, June 18. /TASS/. Nearly 2,400 people have been vaccinated against infectious diseases in the Kherson Region amid the floods triggered by the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP), head of the region’s government, Andrey Alexeyenko said on Sunday.

"Medics continued to work on their professional holiday - as many as 2,380 people have already been vaccinated," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Veterinary and utilities services have collected and disposed of about 1,000 dead animals. Places where they were found are being disinfected and domestic animals and the cattle are also vaccinated to prevent infection outbreaks."

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka rose to 12 meters and now the water is subsiding. There are 35 communities in the flood zone. The destruction of the hydropower plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.