Seismic activity recorded at Russia's Lake Baikal

CHITA, May 13. /TASS/. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the water area of Lake Baikal, the Irkutsk Region Emergencies Ministry's Department reported on its Telegram channel.

"At 7:07 a.m. (11:07 p.m. GMT - TASS) a seismic event was recorded in the water area of Lake Baikal, 50 kilometers from the village of Gremyachinsk, the Olkhonsky district. Intensity at the epicenter reached 6.0," the message reads. Later, the channel's information was updated, omitting the magnitude.

According to the Baikal branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the quake's intensity in the city of Ulan-Ude was between 3 and 4 (weak to moderate), and was around 3 in Irkutsk.