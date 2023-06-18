Ukrainian forces shell temporary accommodation center in Kherson region

GENICHESK, June 18. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled a temporary accommodation center in the Kherson region on Sunday, information about the victims is being specified, Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo said in his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian militants fired seven missiles (five shot down by air defense systems) at a temporary accommodation center for evacuees in the settlement of Lazurnoye and two missiles (one shot down) at the residential sector of the settlement of Rykovo (Partizany) of the Genichesk municipal district. The center’s building in Lazurnoye and private residential buildings in Partizany were damaged. Information on the victims is being specified," he wrote.

It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the left-bank settlements in the Kherson region last night, the Russian air defense systems shot down five HIMARS shells and, presumably, one Storm Shadow missile.