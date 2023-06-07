Some minefields flooded due to collapse of Kakhovka HPP’s dam — acting governor

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Some minefields have been flooded after the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the uncontrolled discharge of water from its dam, Vladimir Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region, reported.

"Part of the minefields are flooded, but the servicemen know where the minefields are. They're on it," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves at the dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point, now it is receding. There are currently 15 settlements in the flooded area. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. The collapse of the plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.