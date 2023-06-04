Drone with symbols of Ukrainian nationalists forced to land in Kursk region

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle bearing symbols of Ukrainian nationalists was landed in Russia’s Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit said on Sunday.

"Our guys landed a drone of Ukrainian Nazis in Sudzha. The coloration indicates that it belonged to the Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization - TASS). I thank border guards and soldiers for their service," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Kursk regional authorities have extended the high (yellow) level of terror alert, which has been in force since February 4, for the period of enhanced measures for protection the region’s territory. The medium level of response has been in place in the region since October 19, 2022 and the regional authorities have enhanced pass control on the borderline territory, at entry to and exit from the city of Kurchatov where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located and control along the region’s major routes. They have also tightened protection of infrastructural facilities and educational institutions, security checks at railway and auto stations and prohibited the use of drones.