Black Sea Fleet deflects attack of above-water drones on Sevastopol — governor

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet is repelling an attack by above-water drones at Sevastopol’s outer anchorage, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Our fleet is currently deflecting an attack by above-water drones at Sevastopol’s outer anchorage. All municipal services are on alert. Keep calm," he wrote.

Sevastopol is the Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base and the Ukrainian military has attempted to attack it with drones on several occasions over the past few months. One of the latest drone attacks on Sevastopol was conducted on March 22, then the Black Sea Fleet repelled the attack eliminating three targets.