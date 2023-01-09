Azur Air plane emergency landed in India being inspected, no panic on board — witness

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The emergency landing of an Azur Air plane in Indian state of Gujarat after a fake bomb threat caused no panic, and the plane is currently being inspected, says TV host and actor Oskar Kuchera, who was on this plane.

"We wait. We are not being told anything," Kuchera told TASS. "There is a lot of people, the inspection is very thorough."

There has been no panic inside the plane, Kuchera added.

"It is unclear, how long we will have to sit here. […] But I hope that we will soon continue our flight," he added.

Earlier, a source in the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India told TASS that an Azur Air plane en route from Moscow to Goa made an emergency landing in the state of Gujarat after a bomb threat. The airline confirmed this information for TASS, adding that the outcome of the inspection will define the decision regarding a further flight to the destination airport.