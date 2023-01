MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attacked a power installation in the Klimovsky District, Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz wrote in his Telegram account.

"A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle attacked the Klimovsky District this morning," the Governor wrote. "Nobody was injured. <...> A power installation was damaged as a result of the delivered strike; there is no electricity in a settlement," the official said.

Rescue services are working at the incident scene.