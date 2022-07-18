Four killed in shooting in shopping mall in Indiana, US — report

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Four people were killed in two were injured in a shooting in a shopping mall near Indianapolis in the US state of Indiana, BNO News reported citing the police.

According to the report, the attacker was shot by an armed mall visitor.

Earlier, the media reported two killed and three injured.

The details of the incident are not disclosed, but it is known that the attacker had a rifle with several magazines. The witnesses say they heard between 20 and 30 shots.

The police is currently inspecting the shooting area. A bomb squad was dispatched to the scene over a suspicious backpack found in a mall’s bathroom.