Falling trees kill two people, injure 18 in Moscow on Sunday — source

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Two people were killed by downed trees in Moscow on Sunday and 18 more were injured, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"As a result of falling trees, 18 people sustained injuries, including three children. Two people died," the source said.

In all, 255 trees were downed in the city. They damaged about 100 vehicles. The wind ripped the roofs off nine buildings.

In the Moscow Region, six people were injured in the severe weather including two children who were hospitalized. Almost 200 trees fell in the region.