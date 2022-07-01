Missing Polar Airlines aircraft found crashed in Yakutia

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The An-2 plane that went missing in Yakutia on June 21 has been found crashed, the Polar Airlines reported on Friday.

"The crew of a Mi-8 helicopter that flew out to search for the missing An-2 plane in the morning found the aircraft crashed," the airline’s press service said.

The information was confirmed by officials at the Eastern Investigation Department who said an aircraft, presumably missing earlier, was found crashed on a mountain slope in the Kobyaysky District in the center of Russia’s Far Eastern republic.

Investigators and forensic experts are out for the scene of the accident.

Preliminary reports said there were two crew members and a passenger on board the An-2 plane that disappeared from the radars on June 21. The plane carried a tonne of cargo.