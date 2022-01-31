Lightning strikes plane preparing to land in Sochi

KRASNODAR, January 31. /TASS/. A plane landing at Sochi International Airport was struck by lightning on Sunday. The landing was successful, the Aerodynamika company's press service told TASS. The company operates Sochi, Krasnodar and Anapa airports.

On Monday, a number of Telegram channels reported that a plane flying from Krasnoyarsk to Sochi was struck by lightning on its landing approach on Sunday. The channels reported that an examination showed damage to the aircraft.

"On Sunday, lightning struck a plane flying from Krasnoyarsk on its approach to Sochi. The landing was successful," the press service said.

Also, the press service added that the crew did not notice the lightning in the air, and the fact of being struck was only detected by the technical staff of the line maintenance and repair services during the post-flight inspection. The aircraft was suspended from further flights.