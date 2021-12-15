Co-owner of blast-hit Russian mine detained — source

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Mikhail Fedyayev, the head of the SDS holding company and a co-owner of the Listvyazhnaya coalmine hit by a deadly blast last month, has been detained, a law enforcement source has told TASS.

"Fedyayev was detained overnight. [He is] in a detention facility," the source said.

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region killing 51 people, including five rescuers, occurred on November 25. Two criminal cases have been opened over breaches of industrial safety requirements and negligence causing the miners’ deaths. Five people, including the mine’s director, his deputy, the chief of the mine section and two employees of the Russian technological watchdog who had inspected the mine were detained earlier.