High-wing aircraft crashes in Moscow region killing two

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. A high-wing aircraft has crashed in the Moscow region, killing two, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"An accident was reported in the village of Vatulino in the Moscow region at 15:02 Moscow time. An Aeroprakt A-22 high-wing aircraft crashed on the territory of the Aeroklassika aeroclub. The crash was followed by fire on an area of 5 square meters. There were two persons onboard," the spokesman said, adding that there were no damaged to ground structures.

Earlier in the day, a source in the local emergencies agencies told TASS that two persons had died in the crash of a high-wing aircraft in the Moscow region.