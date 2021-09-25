Two members of Shamil Basayev gang involved in 1999 attacks in Dagestan detained

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Investigators detained two members of Shamil Basayev’s gang that attacked settlements in Russia’s Dagestan in 1999, the Investigative Committee announced Saturday.

"In cooperation with the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Guard, the investigators apprehended two residents of the Stavropol Region - Albert Yelakayev and Alimkhan Musayev. The people were members of the militia, led by Shamil Basayev and Emir Khattab," the Committee said, adding that charges against them include banditry, armed rebellion and attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

According to the investigation, the suspects voluntarily joined the gang in 1999 and actively participated in committing grievous and particularly grievous crimes.

"Between August 7 and August 24, 1999, over 1,000 militants, armed with automatic weapons, grenades and explosives, actively participated in an armed rebellion seeking to violate the constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation," the Investigative Committee said.

During the rebellion, 33 people were killed and 34 were injured in an attack in the Botlikhsky District.

The investigators continue to identify other participants of the attack that are hiding from justice.