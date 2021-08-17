Crashed Il-112V aircraft completely destroyed by fire — source

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Ilyushin Il-112V light military transport aircraft that crashed near the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow has been completely destroyed by fire, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The plane was destroyed and burned to ashes, efforts are underway to extinguish the fire," he said, adding that the crash had caused no damage or casualties on the ground.

The United Aircraft Corporation (part of the Rostec state corporation) said in a statement earlier that an Il-112V advanced light military transport aircraft had crashed during landing after a training flight near the Kubinka airfield. The crash killed all three crewmembers aboard.

"Rostec is creating an internal commission involving experts from aircraft research facilities and factories in order to investigate the causes of the Il-112V plane crash," a spokesman for the Rostec corporation said, adding that the aircraft was undergoing trials.

A technical malfunction and a pilot error are considered as the possible causes of the crash, a law enforcement source told TASS.

The Il-112V is a Russian advanced turboprop light military transport aircraft designed to fly at altitudes of up to 7,600 meters and carry a minivan, up to 50 personnel or up to 26 armed paratroopers.