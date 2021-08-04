Man with grenade detained in Ukrainian government building made no demands — police

KIEV, August 4. /TASS/. A former participant in the military operation in Donbass, who on Wednesday threatened to set off a hand grenade inside the Ukrainian government’s building, did not make any demands, the Ukrainian police chief Igor Klimenko told a news briefing.

"The man who threatened to blow up the Cabinet of Ministers did not put forward any demands. He did it due to personal circumstances. He just feels frustrated with life," Klimenko said.

Criminal proceedings have been launched against the man on four counts, including for hostage taking. He may face up to 15 years behind bars.

The attacker, identified as one Vladimir Prokhnich, was twice injured during the military operation in Donbass, including suffering a head injury. Klimenko said that while one of Prokhnich's acquaintances was holding negotiations, the police managed to render him harmless.

Earlier on Wednesday Prokhnich, armed with a live hand grenade, managed to enter the Cabinet of Ministers' building through the public entrance and warned he was going to set off his grenade. All the employees in the building were evacuated. The investigation is currently in progress.