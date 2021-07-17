Two people hospitalized after hard plane landing in Siberia’s Tomsk — source

TOMSK, July 17. /TASS/. A pilot and a passenger of the An-28 plane that crash-landed in the Siberian city of Tomsk on Friday have been admitted to hospital, a medical source told TASS.

"Two people - a pilot and a passenger - were hospitalized after the hard landing of An-28 in the Bakchar district," the source said.

The Siberian Light Aviation flight from Kedrovoye to Tomsk disappeared from radars earlier on Friday. According to airline deputy CEO Alexander Geniyevsky, the flight was delayed for 10 hours due to bad weather. The plane crew reported no malfunctions, and the plane was deemed technically sound during the ground inspection.

Later, it was discovered that the plane with 18 people on board made a hard landing. The captain broke his leg, but no passengers or crew members sustained serious injuries. An inspection and a criminal case have been initiated over the incident.