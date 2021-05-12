Kazan patients tolerate flight to Moscow well, Russian health minister says

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Several people who suffered wounds in a school shooting incident in the city of Kazan on Tuesday and were transferred to Moscow have tolerated the flight well, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters.

"The Kazan patients tolerated the flight to Moscow well. Special medical teams have taken them to hospitals for further treatment," he said.

On May 11, Kazan’s Public School Number 175 was attacked by a gunman who had graduated from there four years earlier. The shooting killed nine and left 23 wounded. The attacker was apprehended.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft carrying five kids and four adult patients landed at Zhukovsky Airport outside Moscow earlier on Wednesday. Four children are said to be in serious condition and another one is critical. All adults are in serious condition.