ABC: Woman dead, several injured after car strikes into passers-by in Texas

TASS, May 7. A driver has stirred his car into passers-by near a restaurant in Houston, Texas, leaving one woman dead and several more people injured, ABC reported on Thursday, citing the police.

According to the Harris Country police, the driver did it intentionally. He is reported to have attempted to flee the scene but later returned and was apprehended. The wounded people were rushed to hospitals.

Moreover, the police believe that a brawl preceded the fatal incident which began inside the restaurant and moved to the parking lot. The link between the driver and brawlers is being clarified.