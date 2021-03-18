Fake Sputnik V vaccine batch captured in Mexico

Earlier today, Mexican authorities seized a batch of fake vaccines, whose design and package imitated the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"RDIF extends appreciation to the government of Mexico, customs authorities and armed forces of the country for capturing the fake vaccine batch," the Fund says.

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. A batch of fake Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines was captured in Mexico, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) says on Thursday.

An attempt to supply a fake vaccine batch is an example of possible provocations against the Russian pharmaceutical, as the Russian mass media reported last week, the Fund says.

"RDIF declares that each produced batch of the Sputnik V vaccine undergoes the strictest possible control. Each vaccine vial has a unique QR code, enabling RDIF and its partners to trace its origin," the Fund noted.

RDIF and the Russian government authorities will continue cooperation with governments and partners worldwide for joint identification of fake Sputnik V vaccines and to ensure safety of the supply chain, the Fund added.

"The government of Mexico halted and prevented this provocation, aimed at discrediting the Sputnik V vaccine by supplying its fakes. RDIF, the Russian Ministry of Healthcare and Russian government agencies will cooperate with Mexican authorities in the course of the investigation," RDIF noted.

The vaccine is carried by authorized carriers only that meet the highest safety standards, including the remote temperature control, the Fund added.