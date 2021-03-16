Powerful earthquake hits Kamchatka’s coast

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked Kamchatka’s coast in Russia’s Far East, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

The epicenter was located 337 kilometers northeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city with a population of 187,000, and rested at a depth of 57 kilometers.

Later on Tuesday, it was reported that two more earthquakes, of magnitude 5.2 and 5.0, hit Kamchatka’s coast in a span of one hour. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicenters of both quakes were located close from one another some 350 kilometers of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and 144 kilometers of the village of Ust-Kamchatsky.

According to preliminary information, no casualties and damages were reported.