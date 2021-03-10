FSB prevents terrorist attack in a school in Penza

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB has detained a suspect in plotting a terrorist attack in an educational establishment in Penza. A hunting gun and instructions for making an explosive device were confiscated, the FSB’s public relations center told TASS on Wednesday. The Investigative Committee said the suspect was plotting a terrorist attack in his school in April.

"The federal security service in cooperation with the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry has prevented a terrorist attack in an educational establishment in the Penza Region. As a result of detective measures an accomplice in plotting the crime, a Russian citizen, was detained," the public relations center said. A hunting gun, powder and communication equipment containing bomb-making instructions were confiscated.

The Investigative Committee said the 16-year-old detainee was plotting a terrorist attack in April.

"He had plans for staging a terrorist attack in his school in April 2021 out of hatred towards his classmates and teachers," the Investigative Committee said. "The underage suspect made a plan for committing the crime with the use of a smooth-barrel hunting gun."

The Investigative Committee said the investigators had asked the court to remand the teenager in custody, but the judge put the boy under house arrest. The IC will appeal the ruling.

Earlier, the children’s rights commissioner in the Penza Region, Yelena Stolyarova, said the teenager had no conflicts in school and was not on an intra-school list as a problem student.