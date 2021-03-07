Teenage girl saved after household gas explosion in Serpukhov near Moscow

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. A teenage girl has been rescued from under the debris after a household gas explosion in a dwelling house in the city of Serpukhov, Moscow region, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"Rescuers have saved a 14-year-old girl. She was taken to hospital," the source said, adding that it is not yet known whether more people could be under the debris. According to the source, the house collapsed.

A spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow region department told TASS the accident had taken place in the village of Lukyanovo within the city of Serpukhov. A household gas explosion occurred in a dwelling house with an area of 150 square meters. No fire followed.

An investigation is underway.