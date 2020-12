MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has rescued more than 2.5 million people since the start of its work thirty years ago, First Deputy Minister Alexander Chupriyan told a TASS news conference on Thursday.

"More than 2.5 million people have been rescued over the past [thirty] years. <…> In general, we rescue from 100,000 to 200,000 people per year," he said.