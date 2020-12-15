Bomb threat at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater false, source says

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The presence of an explosive device at the Bolshoi Theater in downtown Moscow has not been confirmed after an inspection by specialists, a source in law enforcement told TASS on Tuesday.

"Currently the inspection has been completed. Neither explosive objects, nor explosive substances were found at the Bolshoi Theater building and in the adjacent territory. The information on explosives is false," the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an anonymous message was received that an explosive device had allegedly been placed in the Bolshoi Theater building at 1 Teatralnaya Square. Emergency specialists and sniffer dogs were dispatched to the site to check the information. About 500 people were evacuated in order to ensure their safety.

A wave of bomb threats began pouring into numerous Russian cities in November 2019. Anonymous individuals have been sending e-mails containing warnings about possible explosions in courts, schools, shopping centers, stores and universities. Since March 3, those threats also have been targeting airplanes. Not a single one of them has been confirmed. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported blocking five foreign resources which were a source of thousands of false bomb threats.​