Turkey ready to provide aid to Greece after earthquake, Erdogan’s administration says

ANKARA, October 30. /TASS/. Turkey is ready, if necessary, to provide aid to Greece after an earthquake in the Aegean Sea, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.

"We pray that there is no further loss of [life due to earthquake] in Turkey or Greece and we send our best wishes to all those affected on both sides of the earthquake. This tragedy reminds us once again how close we are despite our differences over policy. We’re ready to help if Greece needs it," he wrote on his Twitter page.