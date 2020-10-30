Turkey ready to provide aid to Greece after earthquake, Erdogan’s administration says

ANKARA, October 30. /TASS/. Turkey is ready, if necessary, to provide aid to Greece after an earthquake in the Aegean Sea, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.
"We pray that there is no further loss of [life due to earthquake] in Turkey or Greece and we send our best wishes to all those affected on both sides of the earthquake. This tragedy reminds us once again how close we are despite our differences over policy. We’re ready to help if Greece needs it," he wrote on his Twitter page.
The earthquake of a magnitude of 6.7 occurred on Friday in the sea 19 kilometers to the northeast of the island of Samos, it was felt in Athens and Istanbul. Shocks led to a destruction of at least 20 houses in Turkey’s Izmir, some buildings in the Greek town of Neon Karlovasi were also destroyed. The rescuers are sifting through the rubble looking for survivors. There are casualties, hundreds of people were injured.