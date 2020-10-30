Six dead, 202 injured in earthquake in western Turkey

ANKARA, October 30. /TASS/. At least six people have been killed and 202 injured as a result of an earthquake in Izmir province in the west of Turkey, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported on Friday.

"The number of casualties rose to six people. 202 people were injured," the agency’s statement said. Earlier four dead and 152 injured had been reported.

Turkish rescuers pulled at least 70 people from the rubble of destroyed houses on Friday, according to governor of the province Yavuz Selim Kosger.

"No less than 70 people were pulled from the rubble, the rescuers continue to work. We are asking all citizens not to use private transportation without a sound reason in order not to interfere with the rescue workers and other services," he said to the TRT TV channel.

Turkish seismologists registered on Friday over 20 aftershocks of the earthquake in the Aegean Sea, professor of the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute Haluk Ozener said.

"During an hour and a half after the earthquake no less than 21 aftershocks were recorded, with the most powerful having a magnitude of 4.9," the expert told the TRT TV channel.

Greek specialists warned of a possibility of new shocks with a magnitude of up to 6.2. In all, according to them, the seismic activity in the region may last from two weeks to a month.

The earthquake of a magnitude of 6.7 occurred on Friday in the sea 19 kilometers to the northeast of the island of Samos, it was felt in Athens and Istanbul. Shocks led to a destruction of at least 20 houses in Turkey’s Izmir, some buildings in the Greek town of Neon Karlovasi were also destroyed.