Beirut port explosion death toll climbs to 158 - TV

BEIRUT, August 8. /TASS/. The death toll from the Beirut port explosion has risen to 158 and about 6,000 people were reported injured, the Al Arabiya television channel said on Saturday citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

On Friday, the Health Ministry published a list of 152 casualties. The latest reports say that among them are at least 43 Syrians, six Bangladeshis, three Filipinos, an Australian, a Pakistani and two Egyptians. It is known that among the victims are an employee of the German embassy, the wife of the Dutch ambassador, two Belgians, and eleven Armenians.

A spokesperson for Lebanon’s Health Ministry told AFP on Saturday that more than 60 people are reported missing.

The search and rescue operation is underway at the sea port of the Lebanese capital. The rescue teams are being concentrated on the collapsed silo. Hopes still remain that survivors could be on its ground floor.

On August 4, a powerful blast ripped through Beirut’s port located near the Lebanese naval base and generated a shockwave, which either destroyed or damaged dozens of buildings. More than 300,000 people have been left homeless. Among them are 100,000 children.

According to Lebanon’s Interior Ministry, a fire was started by welding work and caused the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored in the port for six years after being seized by the customs service. A two-week state of emergency is in place in Lebanon’s capital, which was declared a disaster-stricken city.