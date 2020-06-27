Head of real estate developer found dead in Moscow - source

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Owner of the Pioneer Group real estate developer Andrei Grudin has been found dead in his office in Moscow, an informed source close to the company told TASS.

"Information about his death is confirmed. According to preliminary reports, that could be a suicide," the source said.

Born on October 27, 1969, Andrei Grudin was the head and shareholder of the Petrostroikomplekt company, one of the largest enterprises supplying construction materials, equipment and rolled metal products in St. Petersburg and Russia’s northwestern region, until 2001.

He was the head of Pioneer Group, which he founded together with his partners in 2001.