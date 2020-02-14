Mi-8 helicopter crash-lands on Yamal Peninsula killing two

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. An Mi-8 helicopter has crash-landed on the Yamal Peninsula killing two, emergency services have told TASS.

"Two persons died. Both were crew members. They were blocked in the cockpit after the crash landing," the source said.

There have no reports of other casualties. There were seven passengers and three crew on board.

The Emergencies Ministry office in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region has told TASS that the helicopter was carrying OJSC Gazpromneft-Geo workers to Sabetta. It made a crash landing 400-500 meters away from the airfield in a blizzard. The airscrew was broken. The helicopter capsized.