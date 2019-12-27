St. Petersburg courts undergo fresh round of evacuations from bomb scare

ST. PETERSBURG, December 27. /TASS/. St. Petersburg courts received bomb threat letters on Friday morning, and evacuations are underway, the joint press service of the city courts told journalists.

"The Primorsky, Leninsky, Kolpinsky, Sestroretsky, Krasnogvardeisky, Dzerzhinsky, Kuibyshevsky and Oktyabrsky district courts are being evacuated," the press service said in a statement.

In addition, the letters contained bomb threats at almost 100 schools and college prep institutions around the city.

St. Petersburg’s district and military courts started receiving bomb threat letters in late November. The perpetrators demanded that 120 million rubles ($1.9 mln) be transferred in bitcoins to a digital wallet. These bomb threats were also sent to shopping malls, schools, hospitals and subway stations. All of them have turned out to be false alarms.