Russian traffic police shoot intoxicated armed attacker who opened fire on officer

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 4. /TASS/. An officer from the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate (STSI) shot a local resident who had pulled out a gun and fired on police officers, according to the press service of the Main Directorate for the Rostov Region of the Russian Interior Ministry.

"While performing their duties, traffic inspectors stopped a VAZ-21053 automobile for violating road regulations. According to preliminary information, as the officers were writing up the traffic ticket, an unknown citizen who was clearly intoxicated approached the police officers and aggressively demanded that the traffic offenders be released. After the police officers had demanded that he present identification according to official procedure, the unidentified individual pulled out an object resembling a Makarov pistol of his jacket, put some rounds in, and pointed it at a patrolman who was in his police car and opened fire," the press service reported.

Given the life-threatening situation, the second police officer was forced to use his service pistol, and fired a warning shot into the air, but the attacker did not stop. The traffic police officer fired several shots at him, and "the man succumbed to injuries on the spot," the press service noted.

It was found that the deceased — a 24-year-old local resident, had no prior criminal record. "An official review has been authorized, and the validity of using a service pistol by the police officers is being determined," the press service added.

The press service informed TASS that the incident occurred in the small hours of Wednesday morning. A criminal case was launched under the section of the threat of using violence against a traffic police officer (Part 1 Section 318 of the Russian Criminal Code), the regional directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee told journalists, noting that investigators "will also check the validity of the policeman’s use of the service gun." It was specified that the incident occurred in Krasny Sulin.