Putin offers condolences to Albania’s president after deadly earthquake

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to his Albanian counterpart Ilir Meta on the loss of life and destruction caused by a powerful earthquake, which hit the country on November 26.
"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deepest condolences on many fatalities and large-scale destruction caused by the earthquake that rocked your country," reads the message posted on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.
Putin conveyed his sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
According to the latest data, the earthquake has claimed 27 lives. More than 650 people were injured, while 45 were rescued from the rubble. Search and rescue operation continues.
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Albania at around 04:00 local time (06:00 Moscow time) on November 26. Its epicenter was located 10 km northwest of the city of Shijak near Tirana. The earthquake’s depth was 10 km. The quake was also felt in North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Croatia and some southern provinces of Italy.
According to Albanian seismologists, more than 520 tremors were recorded after the earthquake on Tuesday. That was the second powerful earthquake in Albania since the beginning of this fall.