Putin offers condolences to Albania’s president after deadly earthquake

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to his Albanian counterpart Ilir Meta on the loss of life and destruction caused by a powerful earthquake, which hit the country on November 26.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deepest condolences on many fatalities and large-scale destruction caused by the earthquake that rocked your country," reads the message posted on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.

Putin conveyed his sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.