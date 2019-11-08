Moscow court sentences IS members to long prison terms for plotting terror attack

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. A military court in Moscow has sentenced members of a cell of the Islamic State (international terrorist group outlawed in Russia) in the Yaroslav Region to prison terms ranging from nine to 15 years for plotting a terrorist attack, the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Friday.

"On November 8, 2019, the 2nd Zapadny District Military Court [the former Moscow District Military Court] has issued its verdict to members of the Yaroslavl cell of the Islamic State international terror organization whose activity is outlawed on the territory of the Russian Federation," the FSB’s regional branch said.

According to the data of Russia’s security agencies, "the convicted persons established contact with IS representatives through the Telegram messenger and plotted a terror attack in one of Russian regions. However, the terrorists failed to carry through their criminal intention as they were detained on May 3, 2018."

After studying the criminal case, the court sentenced the terrorist group members to 9-15 years in a high-security prison.