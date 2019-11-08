FSB detains IS ‘fundraisers’ who amassed over $150,000 for terrorists

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained supporters of the international terrorist organization, the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia), that had collected at least 10 million rubles ($157,000) for the terrorists, in the Dagestan Region, the FSB Center for Public Relations (CPR) told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service in cooperation with the Investigative Committee, the Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring have foiled the activity of an undercover cell in the Dagestan Region that collected and transferred money for the needs of the international terrorist organization, the Islamic State," the CPR reported. According to the FSB, "they had amassed at least 10 million rubles."

Two members of the criminal gang were detained, and payment instruments and fiscal receipts were confiscated. Those taken into custody have provided testimony to bankrolling the Islamic State.