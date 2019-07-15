Two Islamic State cell members detained in southern Russia

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained two members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Rostov Region, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS.

"The special services tracked down the suspects while checking the contacts of the Rostov terror cell eliminated in April 2018," the Public Relations Center reported. In response to a demand to stop his car, the ringleader opened fire at the law enforcers near the village of Glinki in the Rostov Region. After that, an explosive device went off in his car. He died on the spot.

"Two more terrorist organization members were identified and detained in Rostov-on-Don as part of further investigation. The law enforcers found explosives, detonators and munitions during personal searches," FSB said.

According to the FSB, members of the cell "were plotting attacks on police officers as well as terrorist attacks in crowded places."

Therefore, the activity of a sleeper cell of IS supporters, which included three Russian nationals, was identified and foiled in the Rostov Region, the FSB Public Relations Center concluded.