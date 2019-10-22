Three people killed in mine accident in Russia’s Far North

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, three people have been killed on Tuesday in an accident on the Taimyrsky mine belonging to Russia’s Nornikel mining company, the company informed reporters.

"As a result of the accident that took place on October 22, 2019, several people have been injured. Preliminary data suggests that three people have been killed. We are currently investigating the incident. Emergency services are on site," the message says.

Nornikel is carrying out an internal investigation into the incident and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes known, the company added. The mine where the accident took place continues to function after the incident, Nornikel informed.