Man who killed two people and injured four detained in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The police have detained a man in the capital’s district of New Moscow who had stabbed to death two people and injured four more, the press service of the Moscow Police Main Directorate told TASS.

"The citizen came to a private house to ask people he knew for money. They declined the request, and he hit six people with a knife. Two of them were killed, and four were rushed to the hospital. He was detained and transferred to investigators. The incident occurred in the village of Dudkino in Greater Moscow," the police said.

A law enforcement source told TASS, for his part, that the wrong-doer is a drug addict. "According to preliminary information, the detained person regularly used drugs," the source said.

The village of Dudkino is located in the Morentgen settlement in New Moscow, not far from the Rumyantsevo subway station.